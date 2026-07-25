Kenya Mission 2026

City of Refuge House of Hope is preparing for a powerful and multifaceted ministry mission to Nairobi, Kenya, departing on August 24, 2026. During this mission, we will:

Build 4 Homes in Ahero, Kenya Witness and minister in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Conduct leadership training for over 275 pastors and leaders in Nairobi. Conduct an Apostolic Affirmation Service for a Nairobi pastor and ministry leader Lay the groundwork for the Kenya, East African Campus of Unity Faith and Truth Bible College





This mission is not only an opportunity to serve, but also a divine assignment to uplift and strengthen communities in Kenya. We are asking for your generous support—whether through prayer, financial giving, or resources—to help us fulfill this calling.





Your donation will go directly toward travel costs, ministry supplies, and organizing the Affirmation and training services. Together, we can make a lasting impact.





Please consider partnering with us as we take the love of Christ to to East Africa