Kenya 2026 Mission Trip

This year, our team (Nate Martin, Chris Koepp, and Solomon Washington) was scheduled to go to Juja, Kenya (a suburb of Nairobi) on March 26, 2026. However, due to the war in the Middle East, we were forced to reschedule our trip to May. We leave Thursday, May 14, and will return the following Friday May 22. Unfortunately, the war rescheduling has caused unexpected expenses, which have now caused us to reach out to our community for help to offset these expenses.





We are fundraising $3000 to partially cover expenses for the following items:

Truck rental for gospel proclamation in Juja Expenses related to two pastor/clergy gatherings in Juja Expenses related to a college ministry visit in the Nairobi area Accommodation expenses at a local university Meals and transportation expenses within Kenya Compensating our friend and local coordinator Bishop James for expenses incurred for our first trip planned in March Travel insurance (which we had to double pay for - our first claim for our original trip plan was denied)





Please note that we are fundraising as an entire group; this is not for any one individual.





It has always been our intention to self-fund this trip. We are asking for help now because the trip expenses have become substantially more than we initially planned and anticipated. However, we will still be covering the entire flight cost. No contributions will go toward tourism activities.





This trip is an evangelistic mission trip. Our primary goal is gospel proclamation. Our team will have the opportunity to preach to hundreds (possibly thousands) of Kenyans. Our friend Bishop James is coordinating all of the details of our trip. One of our team members, Nate, has been to Juja twice before with Bishop James. Our foundation of relationship with Bishop James will make for an effective trip that will maximize our missional opportunities.





We would appreciate prayer as we prepare to leave next week. We look forward to being with our friends and seeing what God will do on this trip.