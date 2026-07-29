GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Kenya 2026 Mission Trip

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$2,100 USD

Fundraiser created byNathaniel Martin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nathaniel Martin

Kenya 2026 Mission Trip

This year, our team (Nate Martin, Chris Koepp, and Solomon Washington) was scheduled to go to Juja, Kenya (a suburb of Nairobi) on March 26, 2026. However, due to the war in the Middle East, we were forced to reschedule our trip to May. We leave Thursday, May 14, and will return the following Friday May 22. Unfortunately, the war rescheduling has caused unexpected expenses, which have now caused us to reach out to our community for help to offset these expenses.


We are fundraising $3000 to partially cover expenses for the following items:

  1. Truck rental for gospel proclamation in Juja
  2. Expenses related to two pastor/clergy gatherings in Juja
  3. Expenses related to a college ministry visit in the Nairobi area
  4. Accommodation expenses at a local university
  5. Meals and transportation expenses within Kenya
  6. Compensating our friend and local coordinator Bishop James for expenses incurred for our first trip planned in March
  7. Travel insurance (which we had to double pay for - our first claim for our original trip plan was denied)


Please note that we are fundraising as an entire group; this is not for any one individual.


It has always been our intention to self-fund this trip. We are asking for help now because the trip expenses have become substantially more than we initially planned and anticipated. However, we will still be covering the entire flight cost. No contributions will go toward tourism activities.


This trip is an evangelistic mission trip. Our primary goal is gospel proclamation. Our team will have the opportunity to preach to hundreds (possibly thousands) of Kenyans. Our friend Bishop James is coordinating all of the details of our trip. One of our team members, Nate, has been to Juja twice before with Bishop James. Our foundation of relationship with Bishop James will make for an effective trip that will maximize our missional opportunities.


We would appreciate prayer as we prepare to leave next week. We look forward to being with our friends and seeing what God will do on this trip.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve