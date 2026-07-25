Ken Walters Funeral & Memorial Expenses

Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. - Galatians 6:9





This fundraiser is to help Nancy (Ken's sister) and Kelly Ladner offset expenses of Ken's care, funeral, and memorial service.





You can watch Kelly's eulogy, Stones of Remembrance, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm29HwviUAY&t=2s

or scroll to the sixth image of the picture carousel.





Any donation amount is greatly appreciated.









** Would you like to share a memory for the family to see and keep? Please sign the Guestbook on the official obituary hosted by Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home: https://www.bradfordokeefe.com/obituaries/kenneth-walters



