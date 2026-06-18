Kentucky Storm Damage June 18, 2026

At 5 am this morning I woke up to find the big beautiful Yellow Tulip Poplar alongside the railroad tracks had been mostly felled by strong winds, possibly lightning. 2 parts of the tree broke away, 1 fell on the railroad tracks, which CSX has already cleaned up. The other half fell on our neighbors porch and our brand new covered patio.

Our neighbor is an 82 year old stroke survivor. I recently purchased the home as it needed some necessary repairs and we take care of him. I had to take out an equity loan on my home which I owned outright in order to do so. My father in law paid for the new covered patio in the yard between the houses

I have contacted my insurance company, both houses are insured. However we do have a 1000.00 deductible and I have been advised that there is a low cap on the tree debri removal. It is going to cost a minimum of $4,800.00 estimated for that alone. I know times are hard for everyone right now ...and I completely understand if you can not help, but if you can I sure would appreciate it. Apparently in our town last night the peak wind speed was 114 miles per hour.





All the pictures I have are too large to upload, you can view the damage done by viewing my FB page at Lyne Einwechter in Maysville Ky