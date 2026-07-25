Kensley cancer journey

My daughter Kensley, has been through more in her young life than most people experience in a lifetime.

She was diagnosed with Growing Teratoma Syndrome after treatment for an ovarian germ cell tumor. What followed has been an incredibly difficult journey filled with hospital stays, major surgeries, and countless appointments.

Recently, Kensley underwent a 10 hour surgery where her surgeon removed 16 tumors. The operation was extensive and included the removal of part of her liver. During her recovery, she suffered a stroke, leaving her with vision problems, including double vision, and requiring ongoing rehabilitation and specialist care. She continues to be monitored by multiple specialists, including neurology, cardiology, and her surgical team. She is also being treated for a calcified blood clot in her heart and takes medication daily for this.

While we are thankful Kensley is home recovering , her journey is far from over. She faces continued follow-up appointments, imaging, therapies, medications, and ongoing medical care. As a parent my focus is on helping her heal and giving her every opportunity to recover.

I am asking for your support to help ease the financial stress so I can focus on what matters most my daughter, Kensley.

Whether you are able to donate or simply share our story, every act of kindness means more than words can express. Prayers are also welcome! Thank you!