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Kenneth Calvin Jr needs major heart surgery

Goal$58,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Falcon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kenneth Calvin Jr

Kenneth Calvin Jr needs major heart surgery

Kenneth walked away from a successful corporate HR career because his heart was touched to see women given real information before one of the hardest decisions of their lives. Today he spends five to six days a week on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood, in the heat, in the rain, holding a microphone to reach the hearts of women. Along side him are his wife and 4 kids. He has faced threats, lawsuits, and people who told him they would come back with a gun. Most of them come back later and thank him instead.


In 2025 his work led to 130 babies, that they know of, rescued from abortion. They also had 150 turn aways. He is now also training and supporting other teams as someone who has a heart to grow others in this arena.

He has an non profit organization called The Good Shepherd Foundation.


This is a proven, scaling operation, and it is about to stall for a reason that has nothing to do with the work itself. Kenneth needs ascending aorta surgery on August 21st, a hereditary condition that has already taken the life of one family member. The total recovery time is up to a year. No driving for 6 weeks and he will be unable to lift anything over 5 pounds for close to three to 6 months, during which his wife is also due to give birth to baby #5. Because Kenneth does this work full time and unpaid, his family has almost no financial cushion to get through recovery.


Kenneth has said he is at peace with whatever this costs him because he knows that God is a provider. That kind of faith is rare, and right now his family needs people to show up for him the way he has shown up for so many others.


Without support now, the person actively driving this growth loses months of capacity at exactly the moment his impact is expanding into new regions. We are asking for help covering his family’s living expenses, midwife costs, and upcoming housing costs during recovery, so he can come back to the sidewalk as soon as he is able.


We want to say a big THANK YOU in advance to all who pitch in however big or small it all helps! If you are unable to give please share this with as many as you can. Also we appreciate your prayers for a successful surgery and quick recovery.


6 months expenses

Living expenses- $24,000

Midwife & delivery care- $7,500

Medical- $15,000

Possible rent- $12,000

Total- $58,500



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