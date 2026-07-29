Help us Seek Justice Against Kennedy Funding

Our family is asking for help to pursue justice through the legal system.

This story begins with a tragedy that changed our lives.

A young person was murdered at our family’s hotel.

For my mother, the hotel was more than a business. It was something she had poured her life into building. Overnight, it became a homicide crime scene. The pressure, fear, and public outrage that followed were overwhelming. In the midst of that chaos, my mother suffered a breakdown and said things that were wrong. That only intensified the situation.

The community erupted. Protests formed. The story spread nationally and worldwide. Lawsuits began to pile up, and judges could see how explosive the situation had become.

Soon after, Booking.com and Expedia removed our hotel from their platforms.

Our business was suddenly fighting for its life.

For more than twenty years we had maintained a strong payment history, but when we attempted to refinance our loan, the bank would not move forward. The political pressure surrounding the hotel made refinancing nearly impossible.

It felt like we were a ship in the ocean with no engine and no sail.

Our loan was expiring, and we were running out of time.

That is when we reached out to Kennedy Funding.

I met Gregg Wolfer in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Sanctuary Hotel. He appeared confident and optimistic. I explained our entire situation — the lawsuits, the public controversy, the financial pressure, and the emotional toll the crisis had taken on our family.

I did not hide the difficult parts. I laid everything out honestly.

After hearing the full story, I was told there was still a path to closing.

For the first time in a long time, I felt hope.

We had secured a franchise relationship that could help rebuild the business we had lost when Expedia and Booking.com removed our hotel. With Kennedy Funding aware of the full situation, I believed we had finally found a lender willing to help us survive.

Then tragedy struck our family again.

In early September, after six exhausting months battling pneumonia, being air-vacated to a hospital in the United States, undergoing a tracheostomy, and learning to speak and walk again during recovery, my mother suffered a heart attack and passed away.



I was grieving, exhausted, and trying to hold together what remained of our family’s business.

In that state, I relied on what I had been told: that Kennedy Funding was a hard-money lender and that the key requirement was obtaining first-lien priority. From my understanding, first-lien priority was something we could deliver. There was no lis pendens and the title was clear.

From where I stood, there was still a real path forward.

So I kept going.

I wired Kennedy Funding a non-refundable $80,000, confident in the value of our hotel and believing we were moving toward a legitimate closing.

When the appraisal came in supporting that value, I sent another $10,000 for their attorney to help move the loan toward closing.

This was not easy money.

This was crisis money.

It was money sent while our family was under enormous pressure, because I believed we had finally been given a real chance to save our property and prevent everything from collapsing.

After the funds were wired, communication with Gregg Wolfer largely stopped. His brother, Kevin Wolfer, became the primary point of contact.

From that point forward, the process began to unravel.

Contract requirements that initially appeared manageable became increasingly complicated, expensive, and difficult to satisfy. New conditions emerged, documentation demands multiplied, and the path toward closing became more uncertain.

Eventually, we retained a corporate attorney to try to stabilize the situation and move the loan toward completion. By that point, however, the process had already become deeply complicated and extremely difficult to resolve.

What followed left our family with even more loss, more hardship, and serious questions about whether we were ever truly given a fair opportunity to close the loan.

As we began researching what had happened, we discovered that other borrowers had raised allegations against Kennedy Funding in public court filings.

We are not claiming that every case is identical to ours.

We are not asking anyone to decide our case here.

We are simply asking for the opportunity to bring our evidence into court and allow the legal system to determine the truth.

Everyone deserves their day in court.

How the Funds Will Be Used

Legal cases are expensive, and pursuing justice through the court system requires significant resources. We want to be transparent about how the funds raised through this campaign will be used.

Estimated legal cost structure:

$15,000 — Initial filing and case preparation

Attorney retainers, drafting the complaint, filing fees, and the initial work required to formally bring the case into court.

$30,000 — Trial and litigation process

Document review, discovery, depositions, expert consultation, legal research, and attorney time required to present the case through the litigation phase.

$35,000 — Appeals process (if necessary)

Complex commercial litigation can involve appeals. Based on our review of past litigation involving Kennedy Funding, appeals have often been part of the process. These funds help ensure we can continue pursuing the case if that stage becomes necessary.

Why We Are Asking for Help

This effort is about more than money.

It is about fairness.

It is about being heard.

It is about not allowing a family in crisis to be crushed without ever having the chance to present its case.

And it is about honoring our mother, who fought for years to keep this business alive.

If you are able to help, we are deeply grateful.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would still mean the world to us.

We simply want our day in court.

Public Cases for Independent Review

For anyone who wants to do their own due diligence, we encourage you to review the public record for yourself. We are listing these cases so readers can examine the filings and draw their own conclusions. We are not saying every case had the same facts, or that every allegation was proven. We are simply pointing to public cases that have involved allegations against Kennedy Funding.