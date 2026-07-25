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🍀 Kennedy Strong: A Miracle in Progress

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$20,235 USD

Fundraiser created bySteve Nicholson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Steve Nicholson

🍀 Kennedy Strong: A Miracle in Progress

🍀 Kennedy Strong: A Miracle in Progress

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

Galatians 6:2

On July 9, our world stopped.

Our precious granddaughter, Kennedy Kathleen, was involved in a tragic near-drowning accident and was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

As Papa, I can’t begin to describe the fear our family felt. One moment, life was normal. The next, we were standing in a hospital praying that God would spare the life of our little girl.

The doctors and nurses moved with incredible skill and compassion while we could do nothing but place Kennedy in the hands of our Heavenly Father.

And pray we did.

Within hours, thousands of people across the country and around the world began lifting Kennedy up in prayer. Churches prayed. Celebrate Recovery families prayed. Friends, neighbors, and complete strangers cried out to Jehovah Rapha, the God who heals.

God has answered those prayers in extraordinary ways.

What once seemed impossible has become a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

Kennedy came off the ventilator.

She opened her eyes.

She began saying “Mama,” “Dada,” “Nana,” and “Papa.”

She smiled.

She laughed.

Her feisty little personality returned.

Every milestone has been a gift from God, and every victory reminds us that He is still in the miracle-working business.

Although we are celebrating every answered prayer, Kennedy’s journey is far from over.

She faces months of healing, rehabilitation, therapy, follow-up appointments, and continued medical care. Her parents, Kelly and Mark, have devoted themselves completely to caring for their little girl. We want them to be able to focus on Kennedy without the added burden of overwhelming financial stress.

Many of you have asked, “How can we help?”

First and foremost…

Please pray.

Pray for complete healing.

Pray for wisdom for her doctors and therapists.

Pray for strength and peace for Kelly and Mark.

Pray that God would continue to receive all the glory through Kennedy’s story.

If God places it on your heart to give financially, every donation will go directly toward helping with medical expenses, rehabilitation, therapy, travel, meals, lost income, and the many unexpected costs that come with a journey like this.

If you aren’t able to give, we completely understand. Your prayers are priceless. Please continue praying and consider sharing Kennedy’s story.

One day we hope Kennedy will hear how thousands of people stood together in faith on her behalf, believing that God still performs miracles.

From the bottom of our hearts…

Thank you for loving our family.

Thank you for praying.

Thank you for standing with us.

Thank you for believing with us.

We have witnessed God’s hand every step of the way. While the journey isn’t over, we know the One who walks before us. We will continue to trust Him, celebrate every victory, and give Him all the glory.

“Don’t tell me He can’t do it.”

“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.”

Ephesians 3:20-21

#KennedyStrong 🍀


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