Multiple International Mission Opportunities

Howdy and Hello!

I have two incredible opportunities coming up to serve with my newest church : The Heights Baptist

A Mission Trip to Nicaragua 🇳🇮 partnering with programs for children and churches - Sept 2025

A performance opportunity in 🇪🇸 Spain & Portugal 🇵🇹 next summer with the church/worship army - June 2026





Not only is Worship/Praise a ministry I hold close to my heart, but international missions are so important to me as well. I have been blessed to travel to some very remote and isolated communities along the Amazon River in Brazil and seen firsthand the dangers and destruction that gangs like MS13 controlled in El Salvador. I was so impacted by these trips that I considered/still will do if resources occur to become a full-Time missionary serving the Latin American communities/countries.





I think Americans tend to forget about our southern/eastern neighbors due to the catholic traditions that have impacted these countries. I think we subconsciously don’t recognize it as a needed force/boots on the ground because we assume they have heard about Jesus. Spreading the gospel and the ✨LIGHT✨ of Christ is not only important to me, but vital to making heaven crowded with believers!





My personal verse I have held near and dear to me for many years :

Psalm 108:1 “Oh my heart is steadfast God, for I will sing and make music with all my soul”

But my newest Pastor’s message yesterday of worship and it being a mission felt like he was preaching directly to me and specifically when he pointed out that in scripture, 1 Chronicles 16:23-24 “Sing to the Lord, all the earth! Tell of his salvation from day to day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous works among all the peoples!”





I am asking for the following blessings (and please feel free to share!)





1) PRAYER. Pray that our mission of spreading the good news to all corners of the earth, the great commission is fulfilled. For even if 1 person starts to wonder and question, we did our job and planted that seed!!

2) PRAY for our home country, community, and pastors that lead these mission trips and others. Our mission field is not just international but can be in the pew next to us.

3)If you would like to be impactful but can’t make a commitment of traveling, laborious work, or other various and personal reasonings etc. but still want to push God’s Word to every nation and tongue, please feel free to financial bless these missions with me as your “hands and feet/boots on the ground”.

Again, I ask more for your prayers, but will be incredibly thankful for any monetary donation in my name. I promise I will strive to not let you, The Heights, or most importantly God down!!