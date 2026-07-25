Ken Roneys Funeral Expenses and Travel Expenses

I’m sure if you are reading this, you are aware that my father, Ken Roney, passed away, Wednesday May 13th 2026. He was such a loving, kind hearted man. Unfortunately, there was no money set aside for burial expenses as he just didn’t have the means living on his social security. The total for funeral costs is $12,950. It would be wonderful to raise enough for that but we also have to get 3/4 of his kids and grandkids to Oregon from out of state so I am estimating that will cost around $5,000 or $6,000. We are doing what we can to reach out for help, but if you feel led, please donate. God bless you.





“Though he brings grief, he also shows compassion because of the greatness of his unfailing love.”

‭‭Lamentations‬ ‭3‬:‭32‬ ‭NLT‬‬





Shawnie Shauvin