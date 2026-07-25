Ken Gipe Memorial Swim Scholarship

My dad, Ken Gipe, was a teacher at Port Clinton High School (PCHS) and coached the swim team from 1970 to 2000. Competitive swimming for all ages was his passion, but the high schoolers were dearest to his heart. His most cherished honor was having the Port Clinton Relays, an annual tradition at PCHS and his favorite meet of every season, renamed the Ken Gipe Relays when he retired in 2000. He continued his relationship with the new coaches and all the teams, offering his assistance however it was needed, and as a swim official at so many of their meets, until his passing. Dad passed away after a long battle with cancer on December 7, 2025, and I am beginning this scholarship to honor his legacy with the PC Swim program. It will be awarded annually to a deserving PCHS senior on the swim team, and I hope to be able to announce the winner at the Gipe Relays every February. Every dollar will go to the students, and no donation is too small.