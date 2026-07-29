Ken Fell Medical Expenses for Cancer Treatment

In February, Ken was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastic Prostrate Cancer which has spread to the bones, lymph nodes, and other areas. He is currently seeking treatment at a cancer clinic in Skokie, Illinois. While some of his treatments will be covered through traditional and supplemental insurance coverage, there are many out of pocket expenses that will not be covered. Ken, Linda and the entire Fell family appreciate all your prayers and any support you are able to provide toward ongoing medical related expenses.