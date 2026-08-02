Kelsey’s cancer treatments

My sister, Kelsey (Perrine) Quade, is battling breast cancer that has spread to at least one lymph node. We're doing everything we can to support her and her family during this difficult time.





Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference toward her treatment, therapies, doctor visits, and other medical expenses. If you're unable to donate, sharing this message with others would mean so much to our family.





We're incredibly grateful for every prayer, kind word, share, and contribution. Thank you for standing with her during this difficult time. ❤️🙏





He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.

Psalms 23:2-3





Jesus replied, "You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand."

John 13:7