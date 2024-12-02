Supporting Kelsey Holmquest

This is Kelsey Holmquest. A beautiful 32 year old who is a wife, mother, a daughter, sister and sweet friend to so many.

At the beginning of November 2024 Kelsey followed up with her doctor about a possible clogged milk duct as she was still nursing her fourth child. After discovering what was thought to be a small mass, results came back and confirmed Kelsey did in fact have Breast Cancer. In these weeks following her diagnosis there is still much to learn and figure out with her team of doctors as well as additional testing, CT and bone scans and several appointments.

What we do know as of now is the type of cancer she is diagnosed with is called Invasive Ductal Carcinoma and it has spread to her lymph nodes, making this Stage 3. They will begin chemo and also schedule a double mastectomy sometime this month. There will be lots of appointments and traveling back and forth from home to appointments as well as normal every day needs for her family and children.

Kelsey and Mitch have four beautiful children- Paisley (8), Rhett (5), Cash (4) and Harlee (1).

Upon being diagnosed Kelsey has been trying to navigate insurance on what doctors take her coverage, what portion is due upfront, what will be owed, who is covered or in network, etc. on top of managing a house, helping with homework, cooking dinner, grocery shopping, feeding four healthy growing children and a hard working husband, the list goes on. Last week's couple tests and appointments cost $3,000 up front to give you an example not including missed work, gas, etc.

It is inevitable that there will be worry and stress during these times but we will continue to pray that Kelsey and her family be lifted up and be provided with peace and healing during this time.

Anyone that knows her knows what a special and loving person she is- she is thoughtful, giving, kind, hard working, beautiful on the inside and out and is a person you'd be lucky to have in your life. She is an amazing wife and mother and loves hard. If you know her you know family is everything.

We are reaching out to our community to help raise funds to help with medical expenses and or anything else that may come their way in these next few weeks and months as Kelsey begins this chapter. Please consider supporting her and her family though prayer or any sort of donations if you feel it on your heart. Donations can be made though GiveSendGo or can be made to a direct account at Texas Champion Bank 361.449.2962

Please join us and pray for the kiddos as seeing their mama not feeling like her strong self at times will be challenging for them, pray to lift up any worries from their hearts, pray for strength for Mitch and Kelsey. Pray for her parents and family as they travel back and forth between states to help her and her little family. Pray for the doctors to have the knowledge and ability to provide her with the medicines her body needs, pray for her body to respond and heal. Please Lord place a hedge of protection over this family and continue to show them your goodness and faithfulness.

Updates will be posted as they come in and we thank you all, xo