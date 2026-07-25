Keloid surgery needed Asap pls Help.

Hello hope all is well. I am in need of help with getting funds for my boyfriend Jose's Surgery. He needs to get surgery on his arm, he is a really bad case of Keloids on his upper arm. We need to make 100K Philippine Pesos , I unfortunately do not have that amount of money. I myself am just struggling from day to day. If anyone is willing to help me with this please do donate as much as you only can do, not asking you to give more than you can or should. I also ask you please pray for my boyfriend's UTI level to go down as well. God bless you 🙏 ❤️.