Kelly Family medical fund for Dad

Our father is currently in hospice care after bravely battling cancer. Although he was once in remission, the cancer has returned, and his health has declined significantly. He is now disabled, struggling with failing eyesight, and relies on a walker to move around. On top of these challenges, he is facing overwhelming medical debt that has added stress to an already difficult situation.





He is a loving grandfather of 5 and a great-grandfather of 3, whose presence brings joy to his family. His loving wife of 49 years passed away in April of 2025, adding to the heartache the we have experienced. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward providing home healthcare for our father, helping to pay off mounting medical bills, and paying for the handicap remodel for his bathroom. This bathroom will allow him better personal hygiene, which is so important for his comfort and well-being. Every contribution will help improve his quality of life and ease some of the burdens he and his family are carrying.





Any help will be deeply appreciated, as it will allow our father to remain as comfortable as possible during this time and address some of the financial strain. His son works over 50 hours a week and cares for his father during their off hours, and his daughters help as they can, so the support of friends, family, and the community means the world to them. Thank you for considering a donation and for keeping their family in your thoughts.