Kelly Brock

My name is Bonnie. I am looking to raise a month’s amount of bill money, for my husband. I am a stay at home retired housewife. My husband is the sole provider. He has been in the ICU since 5/27/26. We are waiting for his medical leave benefits to be processed.

i am asking for financial help until the funds arrive, possibly one month or two.

if you can assist, it will be greatly appreciated. I will become my husband’s caregiver once he has returned home. If you care to speak with me, I will give you my email.

thank you and God bless you in advance.







