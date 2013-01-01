Kellerman Septic Fund

Cain was missionary chaplain to jails and prisons in Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida for 18 years. He taught Bible studies and did cell to cell visits to prisoners. The last few years multiple health issues including a stroke have prevented him continuing his work and we are having financial hardship.





We have four teenage children that live at home and we urgently need a new drainfeild for our septic system. Getting a new drainfeild would make it possible to continue to use the toilets, take showers, do the dishes and basic daily tasks. Teenagers smell and NEED showers and they make a lot of dirty dishes because of their nearly constant consumption of food. We would really appreciate your help! Thank you!