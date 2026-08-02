Kelemen home relief fund

In a matter of a few hours On Saturday Aug 1st, the Bradley Creek wildfire raced through the Louis Estates homes on the Northwest side of Okanagan Lake. With only a fifteen minute warning to evacuate their house, Duane and Cecilia Kelemen and their three children were only able to grab some clothing items before they had to leave everything else behind to flee the quickly approaching fires.

A short while later they found out that the fire had completely destroyed their home and everything in and around it. All of their neighbours homes were also burned down.

We are hoping that this fundraiser might help them to at least recover some of their lost things and we are so thankful to anyone who helps them out as they go through this loss.

1 Thess 1:2.





https://youtu.be/CYc8dl2gRL4?si=TY-gNkMxHo2zny_a



