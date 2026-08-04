Keith Stull Sr. Memorial Fund

Keith Stull Sr. was hit by a car on Dixie Highway and taken to ICU on life support.he is now he brain dead Mr Stull had just said he hope someone will care when he passes to have a decent funeral





Keith was a great guy, the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, even if he didn't have it to give. In the last five years, he lost his wife, his youngest son, and his middle-aged son. He leaves behind two children.





I'm raising money to help cover funeral service costs, the showing, and burial. Keith's son asked me to reach out to the people who knew him over the years and understood what kind of guy and father he was. Whatever is raised will go toward his memorial.





Thank you for standing with Keith's family during this time.