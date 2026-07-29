Kehlani surgery

Hi everyone, I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my beloved dog kehlani. Kehlani is more than just a pet—she is family, my best friend, and a huge part of my life. Recently, she became very sick after eating something that caused serious health complications, and she now urgently needs surgery. She has always been such a sweet, loving dog who enjoys going outside and bringing joy to everyone around her. Seeing her in pain has been heartbreaking.





I am doing everything I can to help her, but the cost of her surgery and veterinary care is more than I can afford on my own. I work hard, but my job can only do so much, and I don’t want finances to stand in the way of giving Kehlani the chance she deserves to get better. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical treatment and recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or kindness you can offer. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping Kehlani fight through this. ❤️🐾



