Keep Crimea Baker's Children Together

On August 25th, my best friend and devoted single mother, Crimea Baker, was tragically murdered in her home. Her four children were present. She was 33 years old.

Never in a million years could I imagine I’d be typing that sentence.

The last few days have been a living nightmare.

I am reaching out to our community in need of support for her four young children ages 11, 10, 9, and 7-month-old baby.

I will continue with details below, but first I am asking for your help on behalf of Crimea’s children.

Please consider donating and sharing.

WHY YOUR DONATION MATTERS:

My focus right now is keeping these kids safe and together.

The number one reason siblings are split up is due to financial burden.

As you can imagine, for someone to add four children to their family overnight is a daunting task. Statistically, groups of four only have a 25-30% chance of being kept together.

Your support is the best chance of keeping this family together.

Which is why they desperately need your help.

These donations are being directly added to a trust that is protected and only used for the children's needs; no one will have access to these funds but the children themselves.

Your money will go directly towards:

Therapy

Back to school needs

Doctor's appointments

Food

Healthcare

Schooling

These donations don’t include current expenses and any legal fees needed to keep them together.

Please don't be intimidated by the goal I’ve set because every donation matters.

(This isn’t an arbitrary number—it was calculated by the annual cost of raising a child x the number of years until each child is 18 years old. And quite frankly, it’s far less than what is estimated.)

If you can only spare $1 that is significant.

Either way, please share this campaign far and wide. There is power in numbers.

I am eternally grateful for everything that you can put towards this cause.

For over a decade, Crimea has not only been my best friend but part of my family. She and her children have spent nearly every Thanksgiving and Christmas alongside mine.

She was a daughter to my mother and father. And a sister to my sisters and brother.

She was the strongest woman I knew.

Crimea was an incredible mother and fought for everything she had against impossibly difficult situations. Including escaping a horrifying domestic violence situation.

She worked so hard to build her life and created a safe and loving home for her children. I’ve always admired how hard she worked and how she put her children above all else.

She had signed the mortgage on the house she was murdered in only 5 months ago. I watched her work relentlessly to make this dream a reality for her children. It all feels so unfair.

Despite her hardships she never felt sorry for herself or expected anything to be handed to her. She worked hard for everything she had. She was truly an inspiration.

On top of raising four kids, Crimea dedicated her life to helping children with developmental needs and autism with her program Children Matter First .

Crimea had a beautiful spark in her. She touched everyone she met with her fun-loving personality and shaped her children's lives with her can-do attitude.

Crimea's death, of course, has impacted their lives in unimaginable ways. I've created this page to ask for help in supporting her children through this unexpected and inconceivable loss.

Your donations will support them as they grow and adjust to life without their mother.

I am so grateful for your help, and please keep these children in your prayers.

If you feel called to do so, feel free to leave words of love and support here.

The Investigation:

Crimea was murdered alongside Sean, the 7 month old's father. This is all we can say at the moment because this is a double homicide investigation that is still underway. I will update here as I can.

