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Help My Brother Keep His Home During Hard Times

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Hansen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Doug Dixon

Help My Brother Keep His Home During Hard Times

HELPING A HARDWORKING BROTHER STAY IN HIS HOME DURING MEDICAL AND EMPLOYMENT CRISIS
OPENING SUMMARY
Hi, my name is Amy, and I’m reaching out on behalf of my 56-year-old brother, who is facing an incredibly difficult season in his life. After decades of hard work and self-reliance, he now finds himself in need of temporary help to avoid losing the one thing that still gives him stability, his home.
Due to circumstances beyond his control, he lost both of his jobs in early fall of 2025. At the same time, he has been battling degenerative disc disease in his neck, a painful condition that severely limits the physical work he has done for most of his adult life.
This campaign exists to help him stay housed, safe, and hopeful while he continues searching for employment he is physically able to do.
THE FULL STORY
Who This Is For
My brother is a kind, hardworking man who has always supported himself through honest labor. He has worked physically demanding jobs for decades, never expecting to ask for help. He shares his home with his loyal dog, Rex, who has been a constant source of comfort during this challenging time.
What Happened
In the early fall of 2025, my brother unexpectedly lost both of his jobs. Around the same time, his degenerative disc disease worsened, making it extremely difficult and sometimes impossible, for him to continue the type of work he has always relied on.
Despite his pain and setbacks, he continues to apply for every job he believes he can physically do. Unfortunately, finding a full time position that accommodates his medical limitations has been incredibly challenging.
WHY HELP IS NEEDED
Because of the sudden loss of income, my brother has fallen behind on his mortgage and is now at risk of losing his home. This is not due to poor decisions or lack of effort, only unfortunate timing, health limitations, and circumstances he cannot control.
Funds raised through this campaign will help cover:
  • Mortgage payments
  • Basic living expenses
  • Utilities and essential costs
  • Temporary financial relief while he secures employment
This support will provide him the breathing room he needs to keep applying, interviewing, and moving forward without the fear of homelessness.
CURRENT SITUATION & URGENCY
Right now, my brother is doing everything he can to stay afloat, but time is critical. Without help, he could lose his home, something that would be devastating both emotionally and financially.
With God’s grace and the kindness of others, your donation can be the difference between stability and homelessness during this transitional period.
FAITH & GRATITUDE
We believe deeply in the power of community, prayer, and compassion. If you are unable to donate, your prayers and sharing this campaign are just as meaningful. Every act of kindness reminds my brother that he is not alone.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
You can help by:
  • Donating any amount, no gift is too small
  • Sharing this campaign with others
  • Keeping my brother and Rex in your prayers
God willing, this support will carry him through until he finds suitable employment and regains his independence.
CLOSING THANK YOU
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read my brother’s story. Your generosity, compassion, and prayers mean more than words can express. May God bless you for any support you are able to give.
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