Keepingmyfamilyhome

Hello, my name is Tawanda, and I am asking for help during one of the hardest times in my life.

My family home was originally owned by my father and brother. After they both passed away, everything became very difficult financially and legally. We were still trying to keep the property and pay everything faithfully, but things changed and now the home is in foreclosure.

This home is not just a building to me—it is everything I have left of my family and stability. I am currently living here and trying to do everything I can to save it, but I cannot do it alone.

I am asking for help to raise funds to stop the foreclosure, handle legal expenses, and secure the home so I can continue living here safely.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are not able to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. That alone would mean so much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give during this difficult time.