Keeping Val Safe: Helping an 80-Year-Old Christian

"Honor your father and your mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you..." — Deuteronomy 5:16

Dear Friends, Family, and Faith Community,

We are reaching out to you today with urgent hearts on behalf of our beloved mother, Val. At 80 years old, Val is facing one of the hardest challenges of her life. She is living with advanced dementia, and right now, her ability to stay in the safe, comfortable nursing home she has called home is in serious jeopardy.





A Lifetime of Resilience, Faith, and Sacrifice

Val is a wonderful woman who has walked a very tough earthly road with unwavering grace and faith. Fifty-two years ago, when she and her husband were just young and starting their family, tragedy struck. He passed away from cancer. Back then, they did not have life insurance. Overnight, Val was left as a young widow with two little children to raise completely on her own.

Driven by love for her kids, she put herself through nursing school. But the grueling, unpredictable hours of nursing became impossible to balance with raising two small children alone. With no family nearby to lean on, Val tragically lost her home and had to make the terrifying move out of state to start entirely over. Through every eviction, teardrop, and hardship, Val never stopped trusting God, and she never stopped loving her husband. Even now, 52 years after his passing, her dementia causes her to ask for him, not understanding where he has gone.





The Urgent Need: $22,000

Throughout her entire life, Val has been a devoted Christian lady and an incredible mother to her two children. Today, those same two children are standing firmly by her side, doing everything humanly possible to pay extra out of pocket each month to support her care.

Unfortunately, Val recently lost her secondary health insurance. Because of strict guidelines, she does not qualify for any other assistance programs at this time. This sudden insurance gap has left her with an outstanding balance of $22,000.

If this balance is not paid, Val will not be allowed to stay in her current nursing home. For someone with advanced dementia, being uprooted from a familiar environment, familiar faces, and a set routine can be devastating to their health and mental well-being.





How You Can Help

We are turning to the GiveSendGo community to wrap this faithful servant in prayer and financial support. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward paying off Val's $22,000 balance so she can remain safe, secure, and cared for.

Pray: Please pray for Val’s peace of mind, for comfort when she is confused, and for God's financial provision. Give: No amount is too small. A gift of $25, $50, or $100 bridges the gap to keep Val in her home. Share: Please share Val’s story with your church groups, friends, and social media networks.

Val spent her life sacrificing for her family and serving others. Now, it is our turn to surround her with the love and dignity she so richly deserves in her final years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and may God richly bless you.