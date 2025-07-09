GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Keeping Val Safe: Helping an 80-Year-Old Christian

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byValerie Rodgers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Valerie Rodgers

Keeping Val Safe: Helping an 80-Year-Old Christian

"Honor your father and your mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you..." — Deuteronomy 5:16

Dear Friends, Family, and Faith Community,

We are reaching out to you today with urgent hearts on behalf of our beloved mother, Val. At 80 years old, Val is facing one of the hardest challenges of her life. She is living with advanced dementia, and right now, her ability to stay in the safe, comfortable nursing home she has called home is in serious jeopardy.


A Lifetime of Resilience, Faith, and Sacrifice

Val is a wonderful woman who has walked a very tough earthly road with unwavering grace and faith. Fifty-two years ago, when she and her husband were just young and starting their family, tragedy struck. He passed away from cancer. Back then, they did not have life insurance. Overnight, Val was left as a young widow with two little children to raise completely on her own.

Driven by love for her kids, she put herself through nursing school. But the grueling, unpredictable hours of nursing became impossible to balance with raising two small children alone. With no family nearby to lean on, Val tragically lost her home and had to make the terrifying move out of state to start entirely over. Through every eviction, teardrop, and hardship, Val never stopped trusting God, and she never stopped loving her husband. Even now, 52 years after his passing, her dementia causes her to ask for him, not understanding where he has gone.


The Urgent Need: $22,000

Throughout her entire life, Val has been a devoted Christian lady and an incredible mother to her two children. Today, those same two children are standing firmly by her side, doing everything humanly possible to pay extra out of pocket each month to support her care.

Unfortunately, Val recently lost her secondary health insurance. Because of strict guidelines, she does not qualify for any other assistance programs at this time. This sudden insurance gap has left her with an outstanding balance of $22,000.

If this balance is not paid, Val will not be allowed to stay in her current nursing home. For someone with advanced dementia, being uprooted from a familiar environment, familiar faces, and a set routine can be devastating to their health and mental well-being.


How You Can Help

We are turning to the GiveSendGo community to wrap this faithful servant in prayer and financial support. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward paying off Val's $22,000 balance so she can remain safe, secure, and cared for.

  1. Pray: Please pray for Val’s peace of mind, for comfort when she is confused, and for God's financial provision.
  2. Give: No amount is too small. A gift of $25, $50, or $100 bridges the gap to keep Val in her home.
  3. Share: Please share Val’s story with your church groups, friends, and social media networks.

Val spent her life sacrificing for her family and serving others. Now, it is our turn to surround her with the love and dignity she so richly deserves in her final years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and may God richly bless you.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $635 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,475 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve