Keeping us on the road

Hi, my name is Jennifer, and I'm asking for help with something I never imagined I'd have to ask for getting my car repaired.

I'm a full-time working mom doing everything I can to provide for my son. My car has developed multiple mechanical issues, and the repairs are more than I can afford right now. Im still driving my car and not sure how long it will last. Without reliable transportation, getting to work and taking care of everyday responsibilities becomes incredibly difficult.

I've worked hard to rebuild my life and create a better future for my family. Asking for help isn't easy, but sometimes we all need a helping hand to get through a tough season.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it will go directly toward repairing my vehicle so I can continue getting to work, supporting my son, and moving forward.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and any support you can offer. Every act of generosity brings us one step closer to getting safely back on the road.