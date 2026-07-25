Keeping the Warrior Spirit Going.

Hi, Everyone,





The purpose of this Fundraiser is quite simple, try to keep the Workshop Lights on and acquire Material Resources to help with my Creative Therapy for Dealing with Combat Related PTSD. That's it.





Rather than purchasing something from my online shop where the creations end up for sale (my Wife's mandate, because I can't keep them all). All funds loop right back into the purpose of this Fundraiser.





If you feel inspired to Donate, I am Humbled and Deeply Grateful. If not, I am still Grateful for the consideration.





I Wish You All The Best, Please Be Safe and Take Care of Each Other.





Cheers,

Nick and Quincy (my 4-Legged Service Companion)