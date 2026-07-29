Keeping the lights on and securing a safe home

Hello everyone,

I am swallowing my pride and asking for help because my family is completely out of time. I am disabled and live on a strict, fixed monthly income. Every month, I budget down to the penny, but we are fighting a losing battle against a house that is draining us dry. Our current rental has severe efficiency issues, causing our monthly electric bills to consistently exceed $1,200.

For someone on a fixed income, this is an impossible mountain to climb. We are now in imminent danger of having our power cut off at any moment. The thought of my children being plunged into complete darkness—unable to eat a warm meal or do their homework—breaks my heart.

If I had anyone else to ask, I wouldn't be online pleading for help. But the painful reality is that we lost all of our immediate family during COVID. I have no parents, no siblings, and no safety net. To make matters worse, there are absolutely no local resources left in our hometown that can help us. I have called every agency, and there is simply no funding available for a crisis of this size. It is truly just me and my children against the world.

We cannot stay here and survive. We desperately need to relocate to an affordable, energy-efficient apartment where utility costs won't consume our entire livelihood. However, with no savings, no family, and no local aid, we cannot afford a security deposit, first month's rent, or a moving truck.

We need to raise $7,500 to wipe out this catastrophic electric debt and fund our move. Every single dollar keeps our lights on and pushes my children closer to a safe, fresh start. If you cannot donate, please share our link. Your online kindness is the only lifeline we have left. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.







