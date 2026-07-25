Keeping our Home

Hello and thank you for taking a moment to hear our plea. Well, a little about us - we are a family of 4 in the most rural part of Mississippi where I work for our local school district and up until 2 years ago my husband (a proud Veteran) worked from sun up to sun down on our farm. We don't have much, a modest, but loving home, 2 vehicles from the early 2000's both with over 350K miles, and a home centered around the belief that God is the answer for every trial, tribulation, and testimony. 2 years ago we were faced with obstacle after obstacle that has not yet stopped, but during this time - we have remained vigilant in our Faith. We have both suffered medically and while I am able to push through and go to work - my husband has not been as fortunate. He is now disabled and this has had such an impact on our financial status. Disability has been difficult and we were hopeful that during the past 2 years, we would have made it to the other side of this battle. We have completely depleted our savings (but by His Grace we had a savings to take us this far) and are now facing foreclosure of our home. This hill that we live on might not be much to some, but for us it is everything - it is spring and summer walks to pick blackberries on the briars that grow wild, it is looking for deer tracks, it is seeing the sunrise and being reminded of God's gift, it is where our family experienced snow for the first time, and it is the only place our children have ever known. I have faith that everything will work according to God's plan and I believe He directed me here because He has placed it on my heart that we can no longer do this on our own and our community does not have the resources to help. We are extremely thankful for whatever whether it be monetary or kind words.





Thank you so much,

The Brumfield Family