Keeping our head above water





Eight months ago, my husband suffered a widow-maker heart attack. By God's grace, he survived, but he had to undergo open-heart surgery and was unable to work during his recovery. Overnight, our family went from a two-income household to one income.

Our family consists of me, my husband, my disabled sister, and my teenage child. The months that followed were some of the hardest we've ever faced. We struggled financially and did everything we could to keep our heads above water while focusing on my husband's recovery.

Today, I am incredibly grateful to say that my husband has been back at work for about a month. Looking back, I truly believe that God carried us through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

Recently, however, we received unexpected news. The owner of our rental home, who is also a close family member, has decided to sell the property, and we have been asked to vacate by July 30th.

Because of the financial strain caused by my husband's medical emergency, we were forced to let some possessions go, which negatively impacted our credit. Despite those challenges, God opened a door I never thought possible: I was approved for a mortgage loan large enough to purchase a home—something I have dreamed of for many years.

The only obstacle standing in our way is the down payment. We need $25,000 to secure the home, and after everything we've endured over the past eight months, we simply do not have those funds available.

Asking for help is not easy for me. In fact, it's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. But James 4:10 reminds us, “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up.” To me, that means recognizing my dependence on God, setting aside my pride, and trusting Him to provide in ways I cannot.

So today, I am humbly asking for your help. If you feel led and are able to contribute, any amount would mean more than I can express. If you are not able to donate, I completely understand and would be deeply grateful for your prayers as our family navigates this next chapter.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can offer. May God bless you.



