Keeping our Faith in God

We never thought we would be in a position to ask for help, but right now, we truly need it.





Our family has been hit hard these past several months. My husband is currently in seminary school, working toward a calling that means so much to him and our family. He was also working until recently, when health challenges forced him to stop. He is a left leg amputee, and while that has never stopped his determination—he truly can do anything—it does make certain jobs, especially driving patients, more difficult. Losing that income has been a major setback for us.





We are a family of five girls—three are grown, and our two youngest, ages 4 and 7, are still at home with us. Everything we do is for them. They are our heart.





Over the last five months, we’ve put over $3,000 into our car just to keep it running. It’s been one thing after another, and we rely on it for everything—especially for me to get to work. I was recently blessed with a promotion, and I am so grateful, but every bit of that increase has gone straight into catching up on past bills and keeping our vehicle going.





My husband has been doing DoorDash when he can, trying to help bring in something, but with gas prices and ongoing car issues, it often feels like we’re just barely breaking even.





On top of that, my mother lives with us and is in the process of applying for SSI, but as many know, that process can take months. Right now, we are carrying everything on one income while waiting for things to stabilize.





We are also incredibly blessed to be part of an amazing church community that has already helped us in so many ways and continues to do what they can. Their love and support have meant more to us than we can put into words.





We are not people who ask for help easily. We’ve always found a way. But this time, for our children, we are humbling ourselves and asking.





Our goal is simple—we just want to catch up and stay in our home. Once we are caught up, we truly believe we can maintain everything with my current income. Our landlord has been incredibly understanding and kind through this season. This home also holds deep meaning for our family. It was my father-in-law’s home, and after he unexpectedly passed away, we took over living here. Our youngest especially holds this place close to her heart—she calls it her papa’s house, and the thought of leaving it is heartbreaking.





If you feel led to help in any way—whether it’s through giving, sharing, or simply praying for our family—we would be so grateful. Every little bit truly makes a difference for us right now.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. ❤️