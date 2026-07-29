Keeping My Kids Safe While We Rebuild Our Life

Hi everyone,





I never imagined I would be in this position, but I’m asking for help for myself and my children during one of the hardest times in our lives. We were recently evicted from our home and ended up living in our car while trying to figure things out. Things became even harder when our car was repossessed, leaving us without transportation and without a stable place to stay.





Right now, we are staying in a hotel room, because all of the shelters are full and I’m doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children’s heads while I work to get back on our feet. The hotel is the only safe and stable place we currently have, and I’m struggling to afford the daily costs on my own.





Any donation no matter how small will go directly toward keeping our hotel room, food, transportation, and basic necessities for my kids while I work toward stable housing and a fresh start. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult season. We truly appreciate every bit of help. ❤️



