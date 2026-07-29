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Keeping my dream alive from the ground up

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarty Coats

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marty Coats

Keeping my dream alive from the ground up



**Keeping the Dream Alive From the Ground Up**


Hello friends, family, and supporters,


Welcome to the fundraising page for **Digilated**.


I am stepping out on faith to share the honest reality of my journey. Since 2024, I have been building Digilated completely from scratch. I’ve mastered web design, graphic design, professional video editing, and cutting-edge AI app development. I have the skills, the drive, and a deep passion for creation.


But the truth about starting a business from nothing is that it is incredibly tough.


Since launching two years ago, I haven’t been able to generate any real revenue. Between a lack of capital for marketing and struggling on outdated equipment that can barely handle modern video rendering and AI processing, it has been a steep uphill battle. I am rich in skills and vision, but financially, I am at a standstill.


**Why I Am Asking for Help**

I am not ready to give up on Digilated. I know what I am capable of building, but I have hit a wall that I cannot cross alone. I need the right tools to compete, deliver professional-grade work, and finally turn this passion into a sustainable income.


Your support will go directly toward the essentials needed to get this business off the ground:

* Upgrading to a reliable, high-performance computer that won't crash during heavy design and video edits.

* Industry software subscriptions required to produce commercial-ready client work.

* Basic marketing resources to finally get Digilated in front of paying clients.


This campaign is about surviving the humble beginnings so I can build a real future. Every single dollar keeps the lights on and the dream alive. If you cannot donate, please keep Digilated in your prayers and share this link with others.


Thank you for standing with me in the trenches of the startup journey. Your belief in me means everything.

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