Keeping my daughter's memory alive

I found myself searching for healing, strength and purpose. What begin as a personal form of therapy slowly turned into something much bigger.I discovered a way to channel my love, my grief and hope into something meaningful. My mission is simple to create products that brings comfort , joy , uplifting and care to others. I would love to expand into a full bath & body collection, retail partnership and boutique placement. E commerce through storytelling. Subscription self care gift boxes. This is not just skincare. This is healing, memory & purpose bottled with intention. Each product is design to provide a sensory experience that feels both luxurious and meaningful. My daughter's spirit continues to inspire me in this journey so that her light will never fade.

Through deep loss it is possible to rebuild, rise and live with purpose again. Nava Body Treats as given me life.



