Keeping my daughter memory alive

Nava Body Treats was born from a mother's love for her daughter, Nava, who passed away at birth. I never had the chance to hear her laugh, watch her grow, celebrate birthdays, or see her reach life's milestones. Although her time on earth was brief, her memory continues to inspire everything I create.

What began as a way to heal my heart became a mission to bring comfort, confidence, and self-care to others. Every handcrafted soap is made with love.