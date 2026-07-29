Keeping my 5-year-old as a newly single father

Hi my name is Alex I currently in the new single father living in very rural Vermont with no transportation I just recently lost my job because my ex spouse wasn't here for our son so I can go to work so I strongly need help to try to come up with enough to pay the bills and find childcare to go back to work he's 5 years old I don't like asking for stuff she kind of left me and him high and dry and took all the money we had so now I'm trying to rebuild it's only been about a week but I have no way to start making our life sustainable without any help I'm 45 minutes away from the nearest store it was a mistake moving out to the country I have no family the only person I have is my son and he relies on me thank you for anything you can do God bless literally just trying to figure things out as a single parent