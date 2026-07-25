Hey everyone!! Just a quick update on our Keeping it Cool Fundraiser!! Thanks to your generosity we are almost to our goal! Also a big shout out to Comfort Solutions making it to where we no longer have to raise the $20,000 we originally thought it would take. We now are only needing an additional $2800 to complete the final phase of this project. One half of the building has AC units installed but we still need to get AC units in the other half. Will you help us reach the finish line. We are so blessed to see such a heart of generosity in our community!! Thankyou from the bottom of our hearts!! We pray the Lord blesses you 100 fold for sowing into our children's ministry in this way!!