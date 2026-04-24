Keeping Heart with Elora

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.

- Proverbs 3:3





Four-year-old Elora was born with a hole in her heart. Since infancy, her condition has been carefully monitored, and after recent complications, the time has come for her heart to be repaired. On June 15, Elora will undergo open-heart surgery, followed by several days of recovery in the hospital.





Her surgery and specialized care will take place at a wonderful hospital over an hour from home. During this time, her parents, Leilani and Nate, will remain close by her side, while family and friends will be caring for the needs of her five siblings waiting for her at home.





This page was created simply as a way for those who have asked how they can support the family during this season. Any funds given will go toward practical needs such as lodging near the hospital, travel, meals, and incidentals during Elora’s surgery and recovery.





More than anything, Leilani and Nate are deeply grateful for your prayers. If you would like to pray for Elora and her family, they would especially appreciate prayer for:





- wisdom as they prepare Elora and her siblings for surgery

- peace and steadiness on the day of the operation

- skill and guidance for Elora’s medical team

- a smooth recovery for Elora

- comfort and reassurance for her siblings





If you feel led to give financially, any amount — large or small — would be received with sincere gratitude. Please know there is no expectation or pressure; your love, prayers, encouragement, and support already mean so much to the family.





It has been such a gift to watch the community surrounding Elora with care and kindness. Updates will be shared here as the family walks through surgery and recovery this summer.





Thank you for loving Elora and her family so well.





With love and gratitude,

Ligaya Hartman