GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Keeping Families Together, One Groom at a Time

Goal$25,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byJessica Hannon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Pet Grooming

Keeping Families Together, One Groom at a Time

Our Story: From Corporate Grooming to Community Care

For the past five years, I’ve worked as a stylist for an international pet grooming company. I’ve handled every coat type, managed every temperament, and loved every single pet that sat on my table. But during those five years, I also noticed a heartbreaking gap in our community.

Professional grooming isn’t just about looking good—it’s vital health care. Regular grooms prevent painful matting, skin infections, and hidden injuries. Yet, for so many people, the rising cost of living means this essential care is slipping out of reach.

That is why I founded Fido and Friends. I wanted to build a business that doesn't just serve clients who can afford premium salon prices, but actively protects the vulnerable pets and people in our neighborhood.


Why This Mission Matters

1. Care for Cats and Dogs of Any Age (With a Specialization in Seniors)

Whether it's a rambunctious puppy getting their very first trim, a cat needing a stress-free brush-out, or a pet anywhere in between, I am dedicated to providing safe, patient care for both dogs and cats of all ages and sizes.

However, senior pets hold a truly massive piece of my heart. Older cats and dogs require extra patience, specialized handling, and an incredibly gentle touch to accommodate arthritis or anxiety. At the same time, senior pet parents on fixed incomes face incredibly tough choices between their own expenses and their pet’s health. I want to ensure our community's seniors never have to compromise on the care of their loyal companions, no matter how old their furry best friend gets.

2. Supporting Low- and No-Income Families

Pets are family. They provide unconditional love, mental health support, and companionship—especially to those going through difficult times. A financial hurdle shouldn't mean a pet has to suffer through painful mats or severe neglect. I am dedicated to offering subsidized, low-cost, or completely free grooming services to community members who are struggling financially.


How Your Support Helps Us Build This Dream

To make this vision fully operational and sustainable, we need the right setup. We are raising funds to secure high-quality, mobile-ready equipment—like specialized tubs for senior dogs who can't lift their legs, and gentle dryers—so we can bring safe, stress-free grooming directly to the pets who need it most.


Your donation will directly fund:

  1. The "Community Groom Fund": Sponsoring complete grooms for pets of low-income families and seniors.
  2. Accessible Equipment: Purchasing specialized grooming tables and safety restraints designed for senior and arthritic pets.
  3. Mobile Outreach: Helping us cover fuel and supply costs to bring our services straight to senior residences and community housing.


Join the Fido and Friends Family

Every single dollar brings us closer to a community where no pet goes without essential care just because of a price tag. Whether you donate the cost of a coffee or sponsor an entire groom, you are helping keep pets healthy and keeping families together.


Thank you for believing in Fido and Friends. Let’s look out for our best friends, together.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve