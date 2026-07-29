Keeping Families Together, One Groom at a Time

Our Story: From Corporate Grooming to Community Care

For the past five years, I’ve worked as a stylist for an international pet grooming company. I’ve handled every coat type, managed every temperament, and loved every single pet that sat on my table. But during those five years, I also noticed a heartbreaking gap in our community.

Professional grooming isn’t just about looking good—it’s vital health care. Regular grooms prevent painful matting, skin infections, and hidden injuries. Yet, for so many people, the rising cost of living means this essential care is slipping out of reach.

That is why I founded Fido and Friends. I wanted to build a business that doesn't just serve clients who can afford premium salon prices, but actively protects the vulnerable pets and people in our neighborhood.





Why This Mission Matters

1. Care for Cats and Dogs of Any Age (With a Specialization in Seniors)

Whether it's a rambunctious puppy getting their very first trim, a cat needing a stress-free brush-out, or a pet anywhere in between, I am dedicated to providing safe, patient care for both dogs and cats of all ages and sizes.

However, senior pets hold a truly massive piece of my heart. Older cats and dogs require extra patience, specialized handling, and an incredibly gentle touch to accommodate arthritis or anxiety. At the same time, senior pet parents on fixed incomes face incredibly tough choices between their own expenses and their pet’s health. I want to ensure our community's seniors never have to compromise on the care of their loyal companions, no matter how old their furry best friend gets.

2. Supporting Low- and No-Income Families

Pets are family. They provide unconditional love, mental health support, and companionship—especially to those going through difficult times. A financial hurdle shouldn't mean a pet has to suffer through painful mats or severe neglect. I am dedicated to offering subsidized, low-cost, or completely free grooming services to community members who are struggling financially.





How Your Support Helps Us Build This Dream

To make this vision fully operational and sustainable, we need the right setup. We are raising funds to secure high-quality, mobile-ready equipment—like specialized tubs for senior dogs who can't lift their legs, and gentle dryers—so we can bring safe, stress-free grooming directly to the pets who need it most.





Your donation will directly fund:

The "Community Groom Fund": Sponsoring complete grooms for pets of low-income families and seniors. Accessible Equipment: Purchasing specialized grooming tables and safety restraints designed for senior and arthritic pets. Mobile Outreach: Helping us cover fuel and supply costs to bring our services straight to senior residences and community housing.





Join the Fido and Friends Family

Every single dollar brings us closer to a community where no pet goes without essential care just because of a price tag. Whether you donate the cost of a coffee or sponsor an entire groom, you are helping keep pets healthy and keeping families together.





Thank you for believing in Fido and Friends. Let’s look out for our best friends, together.