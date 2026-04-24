Keeping Eli Safe

Eli is a sweet little boy who lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder (Level 3), global developmental delay, behavioral challenges, and hypertension. He is entirely non-verbal and has absolutely no concept of danger. Because Eli is prone to elopement, he will run the moment he finds an opening.Our home is located directly on a busy road leading to a highly trafficked highway. Currently, our front yard is open, creating a severe and constant safety hazard for Eli.

We urgently need to install a safety fence around our front yard to keep Eli secure and give our family peace of mind. The cost of materials and professional installation is a massive hurdle that we cannot clear on our own right now. This fence is not a luxury; it is a mandatory safety measure to protect our son's life.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward building this life-saving barrier for Eli. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing his story and keeping Eli in your prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us keep our little boy safe.



