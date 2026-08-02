Keeping Dad's House in the Family

My dad passed away this year, just one week before his birthday. His death was completely unexpected, and it left our family facing an impossible situation.





When his life insurance was disbursed, his ex-wife took all of it for herself and contributed nothing toward his funeral or burial costs. That left us with a huge debt we had to cover ourselves. After exhausting all of our savings to pay for my father's funeral and burial services, we're now facing the mortgage on the home he worked his entire life to build.





Dad still owed a little over $100,000 on the house when he passed. Losing it would mean losing his legacy, the one thing he spent his life working for. We're asking for help to keep this home in our family.





We're deeply grateful for any support, and if you're unable to donate right now, we'd be so thankful for your prayers. Thank you for your kindness and for standing with us during this difficult time.