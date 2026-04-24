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Keeping a Roof Over Our Heads: A Family’s Fight to

GoalR 150,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byDominic Mukuka

Keeping a Roof Over Our Heads: A Family’s Fight to

My Family Is on the Brink of Homelessness: Please Help Us Rebuild

Dear Friends, Kind Strangers, and Well-Wishers,

I am reaching out to you today in a moment of absolute vulnerability and desperation. I never imagined I would have to publicly ask for help, but my family has reached a breaking point, and I have nowhere left to turn.

Five years ago, I lost my job. Since that devastating day, despite sending out countless applications and searching tirelessly, I have not been able to secure another employment opportunity. Age has increasingly become a silent barrier, making it harder and harder to get my foot in the door. For the last half-decade, my wife has been our sole anchor, carrying the immense burden of providing for our daily needs. She did so selflessly, keeping our heads above water.

A Critical Turning Point

But recently, the unthinkable happened: my wife lost her job too.

With both of us out of work, our fragile safety net has completely shattered. We are officially entirely broke, and the reality of our situation is terrifying. Our rent is now severely overdue, and we are facing the immediate, looming threat of becoming completely destitute and homeless. The emotional weight of not knowing if we will have a roof over our heads tomorrow, or how I will fend for my family's next meal, is a heavy, overbearing burden that keeps me awake every night.

I have tried everything. I turned to family and friends, but everyone is stretched to their absolute limits. I applied for bank loans to help us transition, but because we currently lack a consistent household income, every single door has been firmly shut in our faces.

A Path to Survival and Self-Reliance

Despite the darkness of this moment, I refuse to give up on my family. I am not looking for a temporary handout; I am looking for a lifeline to build a self-running system that will sustain us for the rest of our lives.

Because traditional employment is no longer an option for me, my passion and goal is to establish a local retail grocery business.

  1. Why Retail? It is a practical, resilient industry. By providing our local community with necessary, daily essentials and groceries, I can generate immediate, steady cash flow.
  2. Our Survival Strategy: This business won't just be a job, it will be our entire livelihood. Because my family’s survival depends on it, I will pour every ounce of my energy into ensuring it is tightly operated, managed, and successful.

How Your Generosity Will Help

Your financial support today will do two urgent things:

  1. Immediate Survival: Help us clear our overdue rent and secure our housing so my family is safe.
  2. Future Investment: Provide the critical seed capital to buy initial inventory and setup a modest retail operation, opening the door to true self-reliance, wealth creation, and security.

We are running out of time, and the pressure is mounting daily. No amount is too small, and if you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your empathy, your prayers, and your generosity in helping us reclaim our dignity and our future.

With deep gratitude,

Dominic Mukuka

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