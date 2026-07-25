Keeping a Roof Over My Daughters’ Heads: A Single

Hello, my name is Joseph. I’m a 44-year-old single father raising my two daughters, ages 9 and 3. They are my entire world, and I am doing everything I can to protect and provide for them. I never imagined I would be in a position to ask for help like this. But right now, my family is facing a crisis I cannot overcome alone.





In December, I unexpectedly lost my job. Since then, I have been actively searching for work every day, submitting applications and going to interviews, but I have not yet been able to secure employment. Because of this, our situation has become urgent:





- We are now facing eviction and risk losing our home.





- Our car has been repossessed, making it much harder to get to interviews and handle daily needs.





- I was unable to provide even basic celebrations for my daughters’ birthdays and Christmas this past year.





We do not have family support to fall back on. Every day, I am trying to stay strong for my girls, but the reality is that we are running out of time and options. I am asking for help to get us through this critical moment and back on stable ground. Funds will be used for:





- Securing safe housing so my daughters have a stable place to live.





-Transportation so I can continue job searching and get back to work.





- Basic needs and small comforts for my children during this difficult time.





My goal is to raise enough to cover housing costs, a reliable used vehicle, and the basic expenses needed to help my family rebuild. If you are able to donate, even a small amount would mean more than I can express. If you cannot give, sharing this page would help us reach others who might be able to help.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. It truly means everything to us.





With gratitude,





Joseph﻿﻿



