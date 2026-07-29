Keeping a roof over my children's heads!

My name is Jess, and I am a single mother of two wonderful girls, ages 10 and 4. I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I needed to ask for help, but my family is facing an unexpected financial crisis.





A few weeks ago, my children's father abruptly left our relationship and moved out of the home that is solely in my name. With very little warning, I was left responsible for all of our household expenses, including our mortgage, electric bill, cell phone bill, and the daily costs of raising two children.





At the moment, I am struggling with a couple of months of unpaid bills that accumulated during this transition. My electric service is scheduled to be shut off on June 18, 2026, and my mortgage is currently past due. Last month, I was able to keep our home by borrowing money from a family member, but that is no longer an option.





Three years ago, I lost my job due to a company shutdown. At the time, our youngest daughter was only one year old. Because daycare costs were more than we could afford, I became a stay-at-home mother and worked odd jobs whenever possible to help support our family.





Despite these challenges, I have not given up. Earlier this month, I officially launched my own home cleaning business. I am working hard to build a client base and regain financial stability, while also applying for daycare assistance so I can continue growing my business and providing for my daughters.





This situation happened very quickly, and I simply have not had enough time to rebuild financially before these bills came due. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping our utilities on, catching up on essential household bills, and ensuring my daughters can remain in the home they have known for the past 10 years.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you are able to provide during this difficult chapter of our lives.





With gratitude,

Jess