GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help an Elderly Hero Stay Retired and in His Home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,200 USD

Fundraiser created byPeter Charoonbara

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charles Deal

Help an Elderly Hero Stay Retired and in His Home

Dear friends and family, I am asking for your help on behalf of one of the most selfless, hardworking, and faithful men I have ever known—Charles Deal.

At now 90 years old, Charles has spent his entire life serving others. Born and raised in Waxahachie, Texas, he earned athletic accolades through grit and determination, then answered the call of duty by serving in the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis in 1960. Afterward, he worked tirelessly in roles that kept America moving—from Greyhound Bus Lines to Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Denton, Texas, where he served as a medical courier until he retired at the age of 86.

I was Blessed by Charles’ friendship while I was the operations manager at Clinical Pathology Laboratories and he was the heartbeat of our courier team. Rain or shine, holiday or weekend, Charles never missed a beat. He understood that every patient sample he carried represented someone’s life, someone’s hope. His dedication was unmatched, and his kindness unforgettable. Patients and staff alike adored him and still do.

Outside of work, Charles found joy in Friday night football at Denton Ryan High School. To him, every game was a championship, every player a future star. His love for the sport was infectious, and his predictions were often spot-on.

But above all, Charles is a man of deep faith. He attends Pathway Baptist Church in Waxahachie and lives by the principle of serving others before himself. He never asks for help—but he’s always the first to offer it.

In 2022, Charles retired to care for his younger brother, who was battling cancer. His brother promised Charles he could live in his home for the rest of his life. Sadly, just one month after Charles moved in, his brother passed away. The promise was never put in writing, and now Charles is struggling to keep the home that was meant to be his sanctuary.

Despite his age, Charles has tried everything to stay afloat using his savings, withdrawing from his IRA (and facing penalties), and taking on unexpected costs like property taxes, medical, insurance, and repairs. He’s even considered going back to work, though his knees and mobility make that nearly impossible.

Charles has no immediate family to turn to. He’s alone—but he’s not without us.

This is the first and only fundraiser I’ve ever organized, and I do it with conviction and love. Charles deserves peace, dignity, and stability in the home his brother wanted him to have. Your donation will help cover essential expenses—property taxes, insurance, utilities, and repairs—so Charles can live out his remaining years without fear or financial strain.

Every dollar makes a difference. Every act of kindness helps preserve the legacy of a man who’s given so much to others.

All funds will go directly to Charles Deal’s account at Citizen’s Bank in Waxahachie, Texas.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping us honor a life of service, faith, and love.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Peter

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve