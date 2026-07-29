Help an Elderly Hero Stay Retired and in His Home

Dear friends and family, I am asking for your help on behalf of one of the most selfless, hardworking, and faithful men I have ever known—Charles Deal.

At now 90 years old, Charles has spent his entire life serving others. Born and raised in Waxahachie, Texas, he earned athletic accolades through grit and determination, then answered the call of duty by serving in the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis in 1960. Afterward, he worked tirelessly in roles that kept America moving—from Greyhound Bus Lines to Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Denton, Texas, where he served as a medical courier until he retired at the age of 86.

I was Blessed by Charles’ friendship while I was the operations manager at Clinical Pathology Laboratories and he was the heartbeat of our courier team. Rain or shine, holiday or weekend, Charles never missed a beat. He understood that every patient sample he carried represented someone’s life, someone’s hope. His dedication was unmatched, and his kindness unforgettable. Patients and staff alike adored him and still do.

Outside of work, Charles found joy in Friday night football at Denton Ryan High School. To him, every game was a championship, every player a future star. His love for the sport was infectious, and his predictions were often spot-on.

But above all, Charles is a man of deep faith. He attends Pathway Baptist Church in Waxahachie and lives by the principle of serving others before himself. He never asks for help—but he’s always the first to offer it.

In 2022, Charles retired to care for his younger brother, who was battling cancer. His brother promised Charles he could live in his home for the rest of his life. Sadly, just one month after Charles moved in, his brother passed away. The promise was never put in writing, and now Charles is struggling to keep the home that was meant to be his sanctuary.

Despite his age, Charles has tried everything to stay afloat using his savings, withdrawing from his IRA (and facing penalties), and taking on unexpected costs like property taxes, medical, insurance, and repairs. He’s even considered going back to work, though his knees and mobility make that nearly impossible.

Charles has no immediate family to turn to. He’s alone—but he’s not without us.

This is the first and only fundraiser I’ve ever organized, and I do it with conviction and love. Charles deserves peace, dignity, and stability in the home his brother wanted him to have. Your donation will help cover essential expenses—property taxes, insurance, utilities, and repairs—so Charles can live out his remaining years without fear or financial strain.

Every dollar makes a difference. Every act of kindness helps preserve the legacy of a man who’s given so much to others.

All funds will go directly to Charles Deal’s account at Citizen’s Bank in Waxahachie, Texas.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping us honor a life of service, faith, and love.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Peter