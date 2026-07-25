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Keep Us in the Streets Every Month

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySargent Ah Loo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sargent Ah Loo

Keep Us in the Streets Every Month

What if someone never gave up on you?

That's what we do.

Every week, The Body of Christ Hawaii goes into parks, streets, shelters, neighborhoods, homes, and hospitals to meet people where they are.

We don't wait for people to come to us.

We go to them.

Many have lost their jobs.

Many are homeless.

Many are hungry.

Many are fighting addiction.

Many have been forgotten.

We believe no one is beyond the love of Jesus Christ.

So we keep showing up.

Not just once.

Again.

And again.

Real ministry takes time.

People living on the streets have often been lied to, rejected, and abandoned.

Trust isn't built in one day.

Sometimes it takes weeks.

Sometimes months.

Sometimes years.

But when people know you truly care, they begin to open their hearts.

That's when lives begin to change.

Every week we preach God's Word.

We hold Bible studies.

We disciple new believers.

We pray with people one-on-one.

We baptize those who give their lives to Christ.

We help people renew their minds through God's Word.

We walk beside people as they overcome addiction, trauma, and hopelessness.

We also meet practical needs.

We serve hot meals.

We give food, water, clothing, blankets, hygiene supplies, baby supplies, and Bibles.

We help people get into shelters, rehab programs, and homes.

We connect them with organizations that help them get ID’s, important documents, and other resources.

Many of the people we serve have our personal phone number.

They call or text when they need prayer.

When they're scared.

When they're ready to change.

Or simply because they know someone cares.

We don't just hand someone a meal and walk away.

We build relationships.

We've celebrated birthdays.

We've reunited families.

We've watched people leave addiction behind.

We've helped people move from the streets into shelters and then into homes.

We've baptized new believers whose lives have been completely transformed by Jesus Christ.

We've even watched the parks we serve become cleaner, safer, and more peaceful because the love of Christ is changing people from the inside out.

This ministry is my full-time calling.

Right now, I am the only person serving full-time.

God has also blessed us with faithful volunteers who serve whenever they are available.

They help prepare meals, hand out supplies, pray with people, build relationships, and serve alongside us in the parks and on the streets.

Together, we are making a difference.

I personally give more than 40 hours every week to this ministry.

I don't receive a salary.

I live on donations so I can continue serving full-time and be there for the people who need us most.

Right now, our biggest need isn't a building.

It's faithful people who will help keep us in the streets.

Just $1500 each month covers the basic costs that make this ministry possible…

food, water, hygiene, clothing, blankets, fuel, insurance, repairs, and the everyday costs of reaching people where they are.

When those needs are covered, I can focus on what matters most:

Sharing the Gospel.

Making disciples.

Helping people off the streets.

Loving people the way Jesus loves us.

As God provides, we also hope to reach more parks, start more Bible studies in shelters, train more volunteers, raise up full-time workers, replace worn ministry equipment, and get a newer vehicle so we can continue serving wherever God sends us.

When you become a monthly partner, you're doing more than making a donation.

You're helping someone hear the Gospel.

You're helping feed someone who is hungry.

You're helping provide a Bible to someone searching for hope.

You're helping someone get into a shelter.

You're helping someone break free from addiction.

You're helping someone discover that Jesus Christ has not forgotten them.

Some people respond to Christ the first day.

Others take much longer.

Either way, we will continue to love them, serve them, and point them to Jesus.

Will you stand with us each month?

Together, we can keep showing up.

Together, we can keep sharing the Gospel.

Together, we can keep bringing hope to those who need it most.

Thank you for being part of what God is doing through the Body of Christ Hawaii.


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