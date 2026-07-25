Keep the Shells in Germany: Visa & Tax Emergency

Dear Friends, Family, and Kingdom Partners,

For the past five years, our family has had the immense privilege of serving on the mission field in Germany. Through our sending organization, Greater Europe Mission (GEM), God has allowed us to invest deeply in two areas close to His heart: leading and shaping the next generation of global workers at Black Forest Academy, and walking alongside the vulnerable refugee diaspora community.

We love the work we do, and we see God moving every single day. But today, we are reaching out with a deeply vulnerable, urgent request. Our ability to remain in Germany is facing an immediate crisis, and we need your help to bridge the gap.

The Challenge: An Unexpected $19,000 Bill

As self-supported missionaries, we are legally required to pay German income taxes to sustain the infrastructure, healthcare, and public services of the communities we call home. It is simply part of our commitment to having a faithful presence here.

While we have consistently made our regular monthly tax payments, the local German tax authorities suddenly finalized and processed retroactive assessments for an additional two-and-a-half years of taxes all at once. Because these multiple years were compressed into a single, immediate bill, it has created a massive financial hurdle that we cannot clear on our own.

The total finalized bill came to a staggering $19,000 and is due immediately.

What is at Stake: Our October Visa Deadline

This is far more than a financial burden—it is a direct threat to our ministry. Jon’s residency visa is up for renewal this October. In Germany, proving absolute financial stability and being clear of any unresolved debt to the state are strict, mandatory requirements for a visa extension.

If this sudden tax gap is not resolved or significantly closed by October, we face the very real possibility of our residency renewal being denied, forcing our family to leave Germany.

The stakes are incredibly high for everyone involved:

For Black Forest Academy: As the High School Principal, Jon leaving mid-term would create an immediate leadership vacuum, disrupting the students, staff, and missionary operations we are here to support. For the Diaspora Ministry: Abruptly ending relationships with refugees that Laura has spent the past year building would cause undue stress and instability to those she is ministering to. For Our Family: Our four children would be quickly uprooted from their friends, their community, and the school they have attended for the last 5 years.

Seeing God Move: Your Impact Doubled!

Even in the face of this overwhelming trial, we are already seeing God's faithfulness at work. We are incredibly joyful to share that God has already provided over $9,000 toward this need through early givers!

This leaves us with a remaining gap of roughly $10,000 that we must clear within the next 60 days.

To help us cross the finish line, an anonymous donor has generously offered to match up to $5,000 of all gifts given! This means:

A gift of $50 becomes $100 A gift of $250 becomes $500 A gift of $500 becomes $1,000

Every single dollar you invest will be completely doubled to clear our standing with the state, secure our visa renewal, and protect our ministry placement for the upcoming school year.

How You Can Partner With Us Today

PRAY: Stand with us in prayer for growing trust, favor and leniency with the German tax and immigration authorities, swift processing of our paperwork, and supernatural peace over our hearts. GIVE: Click the "Give Now" button on this page. All gifts through this campaign are being doubled by our matching donor up to $5,000! SHARE: Please share this page with your small group, church community, or anyone who has a heart for Christian education and European missions.

Thank you for walking alongside us, carrying this burden with us, and being the hands and feet of God's provision. We cannot do this without you.

In Christ, Jon, Laura, and Family