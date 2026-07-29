Keep the Sharklady Adventures and team Alive.

Sharklady Adventures, a company started in 1992 by Kim Maclean, The Sharklady. After the disappearance of the Great White sharks due to illegal fishing and the drum lines and shark nets as well as the orcas, this has been another blow after the Covid epidemic.

The down in tourism and the bad winter 4 months has become to much to sustain and we are reading out to get help keeping us going. After loosing an engine and having to use all our cash flow to buy a new one to keep us going has now taken its toll.