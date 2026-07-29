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Keep The Lights On!

Goal$1,750 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byErica Plonkey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erica Plonkey

Keep The Lights On!


Hello! My Name is Erica!


I am creating this fundraiser in urgency to raise money to Keep The Lights On in My GrandMother and GrandFathers trailer home!


I have personally lived at the home since 2024 to help take care of Our Family’s Wonderful Gramma Whom has suddenly gone to meet with The Lord on Memorial Day, while Grampa, an Air Force Vet of over 15+ years has gone to meet the Lord in 2020.


After Grammas ascension to Heaven, the home that booth GrandParents took care of for over 40+years, has now been grandfathered in to My Dad. He is currently physically disabled and only stable enough financially to afford where He currently lives.

He is unsure to keep the home, if at all, and I would personally love to live there since it is more than just a sentimental caved roof that Me and Grams seriously joked about lol, but I quite literally have no place to go and unfinished projects We wanted to start together may still have it’s potential!


Memories of Mine and Mine Fathers Childhoods, and of My Cousins/other Family instantly resurface when pulling into the lot off of the main road. It’s a bittersweet moment in the best of ways. 


Those shared memories of love, laughter and life that became testimony through My Grandmas hard-fought hallelujahs; I would be crushed to be unable to keep those preserved memories safe, familiar and close if I could no longer Keep The Lights On..


I am truly determined to Keep The Lights On for Our Gramma and Grampa!! I have already put in tons of local applications that are a closer commute to home, yet they continue to be turned down due to no longer an interest of accepting new applicants. 😭😭 I will continue to put applications in regardless because I know the Lord has something for Me.


I am praying to Our Good Sovereign Lord that He may reveal/direct a plan or way that is better for this circumstance and for the well-being of the house where both Grandparents helped to rebuild it as Home for the last 40+ years! I trust You Father GOD, Jesus and Holy Spirit completely!


If You feel led to donate to improve this situation and help Keep The Lights On, You would be helping strictly towards lot rent, gas, electric and water from being shut this month! And even help keep My Grammas last cat live at peace within Her only familiar environment!


I Thank You so very deeply from My head To-ma-toes! May GOD Bless You double and tenfold for Your charitable heart, thoughts and efforts! May healing and peace come upon You! May the Lord always keep You protected under the shelter of His wings! Christ be with You always! GOD Bless!

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