Help Strengthen America's Faith and Patriotism

Keep The Faith USA is a faith-based, patriotic organization committed whose missions are to strengthen America's faith and patriotism. Our mission to inspire Americans of all ages to embrace unity, civility, and peace.

Below is a link to our website:

https://www.keepthefaithusa.com





One way we plan to achieve our goals is through inspirational faith-based short stories that will be converted into short films. Our first book, "Trilogy of Truth," contains three captivating short stories that will be brought to life through creative video adaptations and uploaded YouTube, providing a platform for viewers from all walks of life to experience the profound power of faith in an engaging manner.





We believe these stories will resonate deeply with people from all backgrounds and inspire them to embrace not only the transformative power of faith in their lives but also the values of unity, civility, and peace. The first video is scheduled to debut on YouTube in May 2026, with a new story released each month thereafter for many years to come.





***AI programs to help convert stories and flipbooks into videos ($1600 for 4 Months)

***Costs to self-publish 1st book consisting of 3 short stories ($1500)

***Marketing and advertising costs ($800 for 4 Months)

***Software costs, website fees, and supplies ($400 for 4 Months)

***Computer & video equipment ($700)





Your support is invaluable. Donations can be made through GiveSendGo or by sending a check. If you prefer to send a check, please email us at ktfusa2025@gmail.com.





At Keep The Faith USA, we are passionately dedicated to uplifting our nation's faith and patriotism, while forging a brighter future for all Americans.